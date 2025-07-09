New face and two-day East Angrier festival at The Ostrich

There’s a new yet familiar face to Peterborough drinkers venturing to The Ostrich in North Street these days.

As Graham Finding and wife Sue look to step back, and Sue’s daughter Grace heads off in a different direction. Warren Allett, who anyone that has visited Charters in recent years will recognise, has been handed the reins as General Manager.

“We will have the benefit of Warren’s extensive experience and knowledge, particularly of Real Ales, that will enable us to push forward all areas of our business to a new level,” says Graham, who has been planning the semi-retirement for 18 months.

“Sue and I will continue to own and play a regular part in the life and running of The Ostrich but with more backseat roles.

The Ostrich, in North Street, now being managed by Warren Allett (inset)

“There are sadly few historic independent pubs in Peterborough city centre, and as proud Peterborians and members of CAMRA we want to do all we can to make sure The Ostrich Inn thrives up to its 200th Anniversary, which will be in 2037, and beyond.

"We believe the appointment of Warren is a massive step toward achieving that.”

As well as the quality of its beer, The Ostrich is also well-known for its support of the live music scene – starting this weekend with EAST ANGRIER XI, organised by Socks On Records, boasting an exceptionally strong lineup.

On Friday (11th) the festival welcomes The Dodo Appreciation Society, Good Job Kid, For I The Badger, A Great Notion and The Skive from 7pm

See The None at The Ostrich this weekend

On Saturday music comes from The None, Heast, Mass Lines, The Zipheads, Das Kapitans, The Prods, Crash Mats, Soviet Films, Sorrow Hawk and Tellyeaters from 2pm.

Getting The None to headline is seen as a bit of a coup as it is their only free show ahead of festival appearances this year including Deer Shed Festival (Thirsk) and Left of The Dial Festival (Rotterdam). Following debut shows in February last yearm The None have quickly built a reputation as a formidable live band – racking up shows with the likes of Mannequin Pussy, Les Savy Fav, Metz and The Jesus Lizard.

Oh, and look out for the 5th Annual Ostrichfest Beer and Music Festival which will take place from July 31 to August 3, with Real Ales and pop up food plus a bigger than ever line up of music, featuring The 707, The Stephen Tanner Band, Frankly My Dear, Bottle O' Rock, Lee Clingan, Velocity, Palmy Ukulele Band and Salmon Dave .

THIS WEEK’S GIG LISTINGS:

THURSDAY JULY 10:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has all the way from Canada - The Anti-Queens . A staple of the Toronto scene for over a decade, The Anti-Queens are an ultra-hard-working, punked-up rock 'n' roll quartet known for their insanely high-energy, take-no-prisoners live performances.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Lucy Gallant from 7.45pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY JULY 11:

The Willow, Central Park, has multi award-winning soul singer Natasha Watts. Tickets on sale.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Twix playing house music outside from 5pm – 10pm, followed by “Soul Afloat” – DJ JTL, Zoe Roberts and Elena Campanaro from 10pm – 1am. £5 entry at the door. 10pm-1am inside.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has great rock and pop live music from Caustic Lights from 8:30pm. Plus Indian street food from 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records present East Angrier (see above).

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback playing old school anthems and future classics from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Halo.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing rocked up covers through the decades.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has an Elvis tribute night with Mike Shelby/ It's £5 for members and £7 for guests, music from 8.15pm. SATURDAY 12th

The Met Lounge has Pink Serene, The Hangland and The Neumonarchs. The 5-piece alt-rock Pink Serene are based in Norwich, although the lead singer is from Peterborough, and blend the raw energy of early Arctic Monkeys, the anthemic power of Bon Jovi, and the brazenness of AC/DC. Doors open7:30pm. Tickets at www.skiddle.com

Charters has House Sessions in the beer garden with Garden Party Part 2 from 1pm to 10pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has the House Sessions after party from 10pm until late in the basement. Limited tickets are £10.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll, Dance and modern covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records present East Angrier (see above).

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has a DJ set.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove playing top tunes from 70s to now from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Lloyd E Moon.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Eclectic Light Orchestra from 9pm. E.L.O tribute band, playing all the chart hits and much more. Members free, non-members £2.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spanglers CMC, who welcome George Payling. Music from 8pm, £6 on the door.

March United Services Club has a tribute to The Bay City Rollers. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £10 members, £12 non-members.

SUNDAY 13th:

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5.30pm.

Charters has Summer Sundays with Greene 182 – tribute band to Blink 182 and Green Day – from 3pm – 6pmin the beer garden.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Tourettes from 2pm. Popular 7 piece Peterborough band in the beer garden.

TUESDAY 15th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.