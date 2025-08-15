A village community is benefitting from new solar panels at a popular facility, which have been installed thanks to a sustainable energy scheme.

Earlier this year Peterborough City Council announced that it was awarding funding to Marholm Village Hall Trust, Wansford Parish Council and Northborough Parish Council.

The funding has been provided by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) as part the Net Zero Villages initiative. As a result, solar panels will be installed on buildings owned by the groups, as part of the council’s ongoing work to reduce carbon emissions across Peterborough and surrounding areas.

Members of Marholm Village Hall Trust installed panels at Marholm Village Hall back in May – and say they have already noticed a positive difference.

The new solar panels on the roof of Marholm Village Hall.

Paul Burgess, Chairman and Treasurer of Marholm Village Hall Trust, said: “We were told about the scheme by the council earlier this year and thought it would help us reduce our energy bills. The panels were installed in May, so it’s been a quick turnaround.

“The first monthly energy bill after installing them was £60 cheaper than the previous one, so we’re already making significant savings. The hall is well-used with regular activities and events, so it's a focal point in the village. By reducing our costs we can run it more effectively and continue to give something back to our community.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “I'm delighted that this popular community facility is now benefitting from the Net Zero Villages scheme and I’m sure this will have a positive effect in Marholm for years to come.

“We remain fully committed to working with partners and community groups to help reduce carbon emissions and are making good progress with this ongoing vital work.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow said: "I'm glad this funding is being used to cut bills and support Marholm's much-loved village hall.

“People want to know that public money is being used wisely. Cheaper energy costs mean more money staying in the community and a facility that’s sustainable for the long term."

Meanwhile, Wansford Parish Council and Northborough Parish Council are progressing with plans to install solar panels and lighting in their village halls.