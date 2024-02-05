Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Two employers have agreed new leases at a Peterborough business park following a £3 million plus revamp.

​Recruitment consultancy Circle Select and financial services provider One Family have each signed five year leases on office space at Lynch Wood Park.

Circle Select will occupy 5,000 square feet on the ground floor while One Family has secured 5,200 square feet on the ground floor of the Nene Building.

Lynch Wood Park provides high quality office space and benefits from a gym, on site restaurant and dedicated conference room. There are also car parking spaces and EV charging points.

Their arrival comes after park owners, property and asset management firm, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), has completed a £3.5 million revamp of the business hub.

Plans for revamp had to be designed in sympathy with Historic England’s decision to apply a Grade II listing to the park’s 30-year-old Pearl Centre and its surrounding gardens.

Ryan Barber, asset manager for FIREM, said: “This building has not had that much investment over 30 years so it was time to put our money where our mouth was.

"The sheer scale of it means the investment has had to be substantial.

“I think what we have got now is a really exciting product that retains the original character and features of the building but has a modern twist on it with the furnishings and fittings that make it a really desirable place to be.”

The new lease agreements have been overseen by property specialists Savills.

Edward Gee, associate director in the Commercial Agency team at Savills Peterborough, said: “We are thrilled to have completed these lettings at Lynch Wood Park.