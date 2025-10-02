New domestic abuse service in Peterborough is awarded £750,000 in funding from the city council

A new outreach service to help victims of domestic abuse will receive £750,000 in funding from Peterborough City Council.

The Peacock Project will be run by charity Peterborough Women’s Aid, as part of the council’s Domestic Abuse Safe Accommodation Strategy.

Launched on 1 October, the project was named by one of the charity’s survivor boards – survivors of domestic abuse in the city – and is an acronym for Protect, Empower, Advocate, Courage, Overcome, Confidence, Knowledge.

A council spokesperson explained: “It will enable PWA’s outreach team to expand its service to victims in Peterborough, offering service including safety planning, risk assessment, counselling, emotional support, group work, debt management and more.

Peterborough City Council's headquarters.

“The funding equates to £150,000 per year and will initially run for three years, with the possibility of another two years if successful.”

PWA has been based at Anne’s House, in Cromwell Road, since early 2024.

CEO Mandy Geraghty said: “Peterborough Women’s Aid are delighted to have received funding from Peterborough City Council to provide community outreach support for victims of domestic abuse in Peterborough.

“The Peacock Project will provide support to all victims of abuse regardless of gender, either here in Anne’s House or in their home, if safe.

“Any victim who is supported through the Peacock Project will be able to access a range of PWA services including our Women’s Centre, support groups, translation services and cultural coffee mornings.

“Our support is never time bound. We have had some women who we have supported for years, and others that have just had a quick conversation with us.

“We encourage any victims of abuse to contact us via our website or advice line where your call will be treated respectfully, without judgement and confidentially.”

Statistics show that around one in four women will suffer domestic abuse in their lifetime, and there may be as many as 7,000 victims in Peterborough alone every year.

People can contact the service directly via [email protected] or call the Advice Line – 01733 894 964 or visit Peterborough Women’s Aid’s website.

“The service can support with advice, safety planning, support in court, advocacy with other agencies and support to cope and recover from the abuse,” the spokesperson continued

“People do not need to have left the abuser, and the service does not expect people to leave their relationships unless they wish to do so.

“It will support anyone in Peterborough, and they have access to staff who speak a range of languages.”

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dr Shabina Qayyum commented: “This funding will help continue and expand the charities work in enabling victims who need help to escape the dreadful consequences of abuse and harm, and hopefully move on in their lives.

"When I became leader, I promised that our administration would look after the safety of young women in our city. Dealing with domestic violence is part of that equation"

Next month will also see the launch of a series of free training sessions for those working in the night time economy across Peterborough. The Businesses against Abuse training will take place at Sand Martin House, and aims to get businesses working together to prevent sexual harassment and abuse against women and girls. There are three training dates that can be booked in October, November and December.