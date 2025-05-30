New dog grooming salon with specialist services to open near Peterborough

The Dog Den owner Mikalia with her dog Luna Photo: Mikalia Johnson

Owner Mikalia Johnson has a background in animal care

A new dog grooming salon is opening near Peterborough and will provide customers with much more than just a standard service.

Owner of The Dog Den, Mikalia Johnson, worked in the animal industry for many years including teaching animal care and animal management.

She has converted a former summerhouse in her back garden into a top of the range dog grooming salon where she will provide a specialist one-to-one service.

Mikalia said: “I’ve always had a passion for animals, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do but it was a classic case of never really understanding how to get into that industry.

“So I followed the education routes, stayed there for 13 years and then took the leap at 42 years of age which is quite daunting.”

The salon, which was granted planning permission by Peterborough City Council in May, is located at 99 Glinton Road in Helpston and appointments can be made via The Dog Den website or Facebook page.

Mikalia added: “We offer anything from a basic wash and dry through to full grooms and styling. My main focus is on animal health and welfare.

“I’ve introduced different treatments like CO2 spa treatments which help to soothe dogs with itchy skin or allergies and I’ve also undertaken some training to provide ultrasonic teeth cleaning for dogs”

Mikalia has received lots of support from family and friends and has been able to use her good connections with people in animal care industries to help launch the business.

Her partner Mike works full time as a publisher but often works remotely so will also be able to help out around the business.

“We all know that vets can be very expensive and I truly believe that prevention is better than cure,” Mikalia said.

“So if there’s something I can do to help the owners prevent their dogs from getting in a poor condition, then that’s far better than treatment.”

Mikalia is hoping to open The Dog Den in the third week of June.

Opening times will be from 8am until 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 5pm on a Saturday.