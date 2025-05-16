New documentary film will chart the rise and fall of Britain's forgotten Hovertrain in Peterborough

A crowdfunding campaign has been created to fund a film on the history of the country’s only Hovertrain – located in Peterborough.

Called The Rise & Fall of RTV 31 – the feature-length documentary promises to offer the “definitive story of Britain’s forgotten Hovertrain” – using previously unseen footage and photos.

The tracked Hovertrain was an ambitious ‘space-age’ project based in Cambridgeshire in the 1970s that hoped to revolutionise land travel across Britain.

Only one fully-working prototype was ever created by Tracked Hovercraft Ltd (THL) as the project was abandoned in 1973 when the Government withdrew its financial backing.

The RTV-31 craft was later taken to Bedfordshire where it sat deteriorating in a caravan park, before being saved from the scrap yard and brought back to Peterborough in the 1990s.

The unique piece of transport history now resides at Railworld in the city.

The documentary is the brainchild of independent filmmaker Drew Silver, of Fenland on Film, who describes it as a “hobby project” of his.

“My mission is to produce a feature-length documentary that comprehensively tells the story of RTV 31 and the people involved,” he said.

“My motivation is, first and foremost, to preserve the legacy of the Hovertrain.

“It’s my opinion that the future of the RVT 31 doesn’t look good, so I am hoping this film will document its legacy as there has never been any formal archive for it.”

Alongside hundr eds of “never-before-seen photographs”, thousands of rediscovered documents, and previously unseen film footage, the doc umentary features interviews with former employees of THL.

"It was a real honour to have the opportunity to meet these men, who are now retired,” Drew explains. “To speak to them, to see their eyes light up and the passion in their voices was just wonderful.”

Drew said the “success or failure of this documentary project now depends on funding” – with around £25,000 required to get the project off the ground. So far, just over £5,300 of this total has been raised.

Thanking those who have contributed so far, he went on: “The heart and soul of the documentary are those former THL staff that have been incredible in front of the camera! My hope is the concept trailer will reach even more of you and I can get some more interviews recorded.

"We've got a lot of money still to raise, and even more work to be done before the documentary (as envisioned) looks feasible.”

Calling out for sponsors to get on board, he added: “I've acquired a couple more hours of 35mm film that urgently needs digitising, which is an expensive and time-consuming process. Come and be a part of something special.”

With funding, it is hoped the documentary will be completed by spring next year, when it will be available via streaming services, DVD and Blu-Ray.

To donate towards Fenland on Film’s documentary project, visit the GoFundMe page. Potential sponsors can contact Drew via Fenland on Film’s website.

