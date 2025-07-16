New cross-boundary force seeks to ensure Government funds for Olympic-grade swimming pool in Peterborough

Work is being stepped up to secure Government funding for an Olympic-grade swimming pool and sports quarter in Peterborough.

A new cross-constituency force is being put together in an effort to maximise funding and support from the Treasury for the multi-million pool and sports hub earmarked for new land on the campus of ARU Peterborough.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has revealed that he has been engaged in talks with his counterparts in the Southport constituency and the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency to try and increase the likelihood of success for projects in all three areas, which are likely to benefit from the support of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ £240 million Growth Mission Fund.

Peterborough’s pool and sport quarter, Kirkcaldy High Street and Southport Pier were all mentioned as priority areas by the Chancellor as she outlined her proposals to MPs during her Spending Review last month.

From left, Southport MP Patrick Hurley, Cowdenbeath and Krikcaldy MP Melanie Ward with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes. All three constituencies were mentioned as priorities by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Spending Review last month

Mr Pakes said: “We had a meeting of the three MPs representing the areas prioritised by the Chancellor for investment as part of the Growth Mission Fund.

"We discussed how important it is to maximise the amount and value of our funding and ensure it kickstarts our new pool and Sports Quarter, as well as bringing regeneration to Peterborough.

“We will be meeting Treasury officials over the summer to discuss taking our plans forward.

Mr Pakes added: “The aim is to discuss what a successful bid will look like and how we get a good result quickly.

"The Treasury has said details of the fund will be available over the summer with money available from April next year.

"I want to make sure that we are at the front of the queue.”

It is hoped the pool will be built on the site of the former Peterborough Regional Pool, which has just been demolished after the discovery of RAAC – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete – in the building.

However, its demolition means Peterborough is left without a public indoor swimming pool

A business case for the pool and sports quarter is currently being drawn up by Peterborough City Council, which owns the regional pool land.