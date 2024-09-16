Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadets perform formal launch parade for dignitaries at Peterborough school

A new Combined Cadet Force (CCF) welcomed dignitaries to its formal launch at Nene Park Academy this week.

Cadets from the new unit welcomed His Majesty’s Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal and Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste to their launch event/training session on September 11.

The new unit is made up exclusively of students from the Oundle Road school - which is part of Meridian Trust - all of whom are hoping to learn new skills and broaden their learning.

His Majesty’s Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal, meeting members of the new Combined Cadet Force unit at Nene Park Academy.

“Being a cadet is something to be proud of, offering you values and learning that will serve you well both now and in the future,” Brigadier Seal said, addressing the students.

“I’m impressed by the skill you’ve displayed and the training you have clearly undertaken.”

Along with Councillor Cereste and Brigadier Seal - who is also Honorary Colonel for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force - the parade was watched by Lieutenant Colonel Alison Falcon, Deputy Chief Executive of the East Anglia Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, which supports schools setting up a CCF.

Nene Park Academy’s CCF is one of more than 400 educational partnerships between schools and the Ministry of Defence across the country.

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste, was among the dignitaries who watched the launch parade on September 11.

The unit offers its 55 student members a range of challenging, exciting and adventurous activities from which they can learn leadership skills, personal responsibility and self-discipline.

Cadet Olivia, who is in Year 13 at Nene Park, said joining cadets had given her a lot “transferable skills”:

“I’ve learned how to be a good leader and teacher [and] how to solve problems in small amounts of time,” she said.

“Although it wasn’t my original plan, Cadets has inspired me to want to enrol into the Army when I leave school,” she added.

Robin Grover, Principal of Nene Park Academy, said establishing their own CCF unit had been a “long-held aspiration.”

“It is an honour to see it come to fruition [and] I am excited to witness the positive impact it will have on our cadets and the wider Academy community.”

More information about the Nene Park Academy CCF can be found on the school’s website.