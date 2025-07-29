New coffee shop opened in former Pizza Hut unit in Peterborough city centre
Coffee Friends officially opened its doors on Monday (July 28) at 19/21 Broadway.
The unit used to be home to Pizza Hut before it closed its doors in early 2024.
It has now been transformed into a new coffee bar serving a range of hot drinks- including Turkish tea- milkshakes and cold drinks as well as its food offering including omelettes, breakfast items, sandwiches as well as crepes.
There is an outside seating area as well as plans to apply for an alcohol licence to expand the offering.
The new venue opened on Monday following a successful launch event attended by a number of councillors.
Coffee Friends, which is run by Chadvar Zhelev will open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.