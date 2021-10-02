New choristers admitted at Peterborough Cathedral
In celebration of International Choristers Day on September 19, Peterborough Cathedral Choir admitted its choristers in Year 5 to the choir formally.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:41 am
This means that they can now wear the white surplus over their red robes, and are full choristers singing regularly at services, both on weekdays and Sundays, and in concerts.
During term time the children rehearse before and after school every day.
They sing Evensong in the Cathedral at 5.30pm, usually two or three times a week, and also sing at Sunday services.