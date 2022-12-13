A new centre that will allow university students to access state-of-the-art learning technologies in their studies is to be created in Peterborough.

The Centre for Excellence for extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) will be developed on the campus of ARU Peterborough in Bishop’s Road.

It comes after Anglia Ruskin University secured £5.7 million from the Office for Students (OfS) to enable it to use cutting-edge technology to enhance teaching at its campuses.

And the installation of cross-site XR will allow students to access state-of-the-art learning technologies wherever they study.

It will mean that rather than simply watching, students will become active participants who can directly influence outcomes in a safe environment where learning can be repeated and revisited as many times as needed to consolidate knowledge and build skills.

The funding will allow ARU to develop its current XR provision, which was used during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to allow nursing students deemed at heightened risk from the virus to undergo digital placements and continue their learning.

An example of the use of XR is Hilda’s Home that featured a 360-degree virtual reality immersive scenario, filmed in a service user's home.

The Microsoft HoloLens headset, which is used with the Hilda’s Home simulation and which was developed by ARU.

It allowed students to visit 85-year-old Hilda in her home via virtual reality every day, developing their skills in a safe environment.

This initiative allowed final-year nurses to continue their training and join the workforce on schedule, and was recently shortlisted for a Times Higher Education Award.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, said: “The use of immersive technology will deliver transformative education and experience for our students, preparing them for high-skilled work and helping employers to meet current and future needs.

“Thanks to our innovative approach, we have already seen the potential for this technology to assist learning, and it is exciting to be able to open up these opportunities for students across the university.”

The funding will be spread over the financial years from 2022/23 until 2024/25.

