New call to step up safety for pupils on roads near Peterborough’s Paston Ridings Primary School

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is urging council chiefs to devise new measures to ensure the safety of youngsters as they make their way to and from Paston Ridings Primary School, in Paston Ridings, Paston.

In a letter to Gillian Beasley, the chief executive of Peterborough City Council, Mr Bristow states: “I recently met with parents of children at Paston Ridings Primary School.

“They are concerned about safely crossing Paston Ridings during the school pick up and drop off.

“The school entrance is between the Paston Ridings junction with Donaldson Drive and a bend in the road.

“Parents with many young children and buggies struggle to cross the road safely.

“The first zebra crossing on Paston Ridings is not until Chadburn, which is impractical for many families wishing to cross the road outside the school.

“Recent problems have been exacerbated by the location of a temporary bus stop, which further restricts visibility and causes traffic to queue.

Mr Bristow adds: “I would be grateful if you could look into what we can do on this part of Paston Ridings to help make it safer for parents, carers and children during the school run.