New call to families in Peterborough to sign up for holiday activities scheme
Families in Peterborough are being urged to sign up for a range of fun activities for school children over the Christmas holidays.
From sports camps to arts and crafts, baking to music and dance, there are a host of activities available for school-age children.
The activities can be found at 41 different venues across Peterborough that are taking part in the Holiday Activities and Food programme.
The project aims to provide healthy food and enriching activities for primary and secondary school-aged children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.
Bookings open on November 18 and eligible children can access up to four, four-hour sessions at no cost to their family.
All sessions are funded by the Department for Education and encourage children to eat healthily over the school holidays and stay active.
Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services at Peterborough City Council, said: “I’m delighted we are once again offering these sessions which have previously proved very popular.
"There are a range of different activities on offer throughout the Christmas holidays for children of all ages.
“These sessions provide healthy food and activities that enable children to interact with other children and encourage them to try out new things.
Cllr Cole added: "If your child is eligible, then please have a look at what is on offer near you.
"For parents with children with SEND I’d urge you to look on the website and call the providers you are interested in.”
To find out more visit the council’s website here.
