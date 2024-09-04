Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exuberant Indian dance classes for both adults and children will be held in Hampton and New England

People with an interest in Indian dance are being encouraged to come along and get involved with a new term of Bollywood dance classes being held at two venues across the city.

The classes, which are being run by Jumped Up Theatre in collaboration with the international Shiamak brand, will be launching on Thursday September 19 and run for 12 weeks until mid-January.

Children’s sessions will take place at Hampton Vale Community Centre and will be open to all youngsters aged between 4-12.

Is September the month you will finally try Bollywood dancing..?

Adult classes will be held at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in New England where anyone aged 12 years and older will be welcome to come along.

All classes will be taught by a fully qualified Shiamak instructor from the international Shiamak brand pioneered by Shiamak Davar, India’s celebrated ‘Guru of Dance’.

The initiative has proved wildly popular with previous participants:

“We had a great response last term, and a big part of that has come from the performance opportunities,” Explains Jumped Up Theatre’s Participation Producer, Emily Steele-Dias.

Organisers believe one of the most appealing aspects of these classes is indeed that they afford attendees the opportunity to go beyond classes and take to the stage to perform at live events across Peterborough and beyond.

“Our dancers love putting their training into action and showcasing their ability onstage,” Emily said.

Evidently, the costumes, lights and music, combined with the chance to take part in a choreographed dance production in front of a live audience with new friends, makes for a truly memorable experience.

Last term, dancers from the classes performed at Peterborough Celebrates and in Shiamak’s Summer Funk showcase event.

“There’s nothing like it,” Emily explained, “And we can’t wait for a new group to experience that joy.”

Instructors are keen to assure potential attendees that there is no pressure for them to have performed before, or even to have taken a class. Everyone is welcome, they say: “Just bring lots of enthusiasm and be ready to dance!”

Places are still available for both the adult and children’s classes.

To find out more and book on for the full term, visit the Jumped Up Theatre website at https://jumpeduptheatre.com/shiamak-dance-classes.