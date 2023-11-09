Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer behind a £150 million plan to transform North Westgate is seeking talks with Peterborough City Council bosses in a bid to revive the project.

Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities, hopes to secure a meeting with planning chiefs top discuss the future of the derelict seven hectare site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has submitted a written request for a meeting with council chiefs in the wake of city councillors’ no confidence vote in former council leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and his replacement by Cllr Mohammed Farouq.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image shows the North Westgate site in Peterborough.

It was Cllr Fitzgerald who in March this year issued a ‘sell up at a fair price or face compulsory purchase’ challenge to landowners in North Westgate in a bid to end a 30 year stalemate over the site’s development.

A collaboration agreement between the council and Hawksworth Securities for the development of the site had been terminated by the local authority in 2020.

Mr Breach said: “We have written to the council seeking a meeting to discuss the North Westgate regeneration and to see if we can sort out any issues and resolve anything that is outstanding and also look at resuming the collaboration agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Breach, whose company is the largest landowner in the North Westgate regeneration zone, has been trying to develop the site for about 30 years.

His plans for a hotel, commercial and residential development and a cinema were approved by the city council in 2018. But that permission elapsed a couple of years later after the company failed to submit details about so-called ‘reserved matters’.

But Mr Breach said new plans for North Westgate were likely to be different from his earlier proposals.

He said: “The marketplace has continued to change over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The demand for large office space has evaporated since the Covid-19 pandemic and there is also unlikely to be a huge need for smaller offices.

"New plans are likely to have more residential units with ground floor units offering a mix of activities from retail to bars and restaurants.