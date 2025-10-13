A planning application has been submitted for a new betting shop in Peterborough.

Yaxley-based S&D Bookmakers is looking to open a new store at Ortongate Shopping Centre in unit 25, which is the site of a former hair and beauty salon.

The company applied for a gambling licence earlier in the year and noted that the new homes proposed for the East of England Showground site were among the reasons for choosing Orton.

A full planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council on October 13 proposed to change the use of the unit to a betting shop and create two full-time jobs in the process.

If approved, the shop would be open between 10am and 8pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am and 8pm on Saturdays and 10.30am and 6.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

S&D Bookmakers was established in 1996 and already operates at nine different locations in and around Peterborough, including Yaxley, Ramsey and Market Deeping.

Its website states: "We are an independent company and place great emphasis on training and customer service. Within our shops we offer a full range of betting opportunities together with regular special offers."

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.