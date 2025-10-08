New appeal for emergency supplies for people of Ukraine has been issued by Peterborough volunteers

A new appeal has gone out to Peterborough residents for donations of food and medicines to help people living in war-torn Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plea comes from the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) group in Peterborough who are planning to transport the donations to Ukraine ahead of Christmas.

As well as a food and medicines, the group is also appealing for donations of hygiene products, blankets, torches and arts and crafts.

The final date for donations is 14 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers take supplies from Peterborough to Ukraine

Richard Astle, chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “All donations will be delivered to Ukraine in December, arriving in front line communities shortly afterwards.”

It will be the group’s 26th delivery or project for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022 and so far HOUF has raised more than £350,000 and delivered nearly 100 tonnes of aid.

It has also supported five Summer Camps for Ukrainian war widows and their families.

HOUF delivers aid through partnerships with Ukrainian charities that work on the front lines of the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Astle added: “Sadly, three-and-a-half years on and the people of Ukraine still need our help and our support.

"Russia’s ceaseless bombardment and indiscriminate aerial attacks continue to kill and maim and make desperate the lives of so many people.

"We receive regular updates from communities in eastern Ukraine and in Kyiv and we can see just how desperate the situation is, how much the Ukrainians want peace, but how resilient they are – and determined not to simply surrender their freedom to Putin.”

Collection points have been set up at the following locations:

The Granary Café, Willowbrook Farm shop, between Marholm and Ufford

All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough

Nataliia’s Dream restaurant, Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Mountain Warehouse, High Street, Stamford

Churches at Helpston, Etton, Baston, Langtoft and Thurlby

Please note HOUF cannot accept clothes or shoes on this occasion – it already has more than enough of these items and will not be able to transport them.