New appeal for emergency supplies for people of Ukraine has been issued by Peterborough volunteers

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:08 BST
A new appeal has gone out to Peterborough residents for donations of food and medicines to help people living in war-torn Ukraine.

The plea comes from the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) group in Peterborough who are planning to transport the donations to Ukraine ahead of Christmas.

Most Popular

As well as a food and medicines, the group is also appealing for donations of hygiene products, blankets, torches and arts and crafts.

The final date for donations is 14 November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Volunteers take supplies from Peterborough to Ukraineplaceholder image
Volunteers take supplies from Peterborough to Ukraine

Richard Astle, chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “All donations will be delivered to Ukraine in December, arriving in front line communities shortly afterwards.”

It will be the group’s 26th delivery or project for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022 and so far HOUF has raised more than £350,000 and delivered nearly 100 tonnes of aid.

It has also supported five Summer Camps for Ukrainian war widows and their families.

HOUF delivers aid through partnerships with Ukrainian charities that work on the front lines of the conflict.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Astle added: “Sadly, three-and-a-half years on and the people of Ukraine still need our help and our support.

"Russia’s ceaseless bombardment and indiscriminate aerial attacks continue to kill and maim and make desperate the lives of so many people.

"We receive regular updates from communities in eastern Ukraine and in Kyiv and we can see just how desperate the situation is, how much the Ukrainians want peace, but how resilient they are – and determined not to simply surrender their freedom to Putin.”

Collection points have been set up at the following locations:

  • The Granary Café, Willowbrook Farm shop, between Marholm and Ufford
  • All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough
  • Nataliia’s Dream restaurant, Lincoln Road, Peterborough
  • Mountain Warehouse, High Street, Stamford
  • Churches at Helpston, Etton, Baston, Langtoft and Thurlby

Please note HOUF cannot accept clothes or shoes on this occasion – it already has more than enough of these items and will not be able to transport them.

Related topics:UkrainePeterboroughKyiv
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice