New appeal for emergency supplies for people of Ukraine has been issued by Peterborough volunteers
The plea comes from the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) group in Peterborough who are planning to transport the donations to Ukraine ahead of Christmas.
As well as a food and medicines, the group is also appealing for donations of hygiene products, blankets, torches and arts and crafts.
The final date for donations is 14 November.
Richard Astle, chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “All donations will be delivered to Ukraine in December, arriving in front line communities shortly afterwards.”
It will be the group’s 26th delivery or project for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022 and so far HOUF has raised more than £350,000 and delivered nearly 100 tonnes of aid.
It has also supported five Summer Camps for Ukrainian war widows and their families.
HOUF delivers aid through partnerships with Ukrainian charities that work on the front lines of the conflict.
Mr Astle added: “Sadly, three-and-a-half years on and the people of Ukraine still need our help and our support.
"Russia’s ceaseless bombardment and indiscriminate aerial attacks continue to kill and maim and make desperate the lives of so many people.
"We receive regular updates from communities in eastern Ukraine and in Kyiv and we can see just how desperate the situation is, how much the Ukrainians want peace, but how resilient they are – and determined not to simply surrender their freedom to Putin.”
Collection points have been set up at the following locations:
- The Granary Café, Willowbrook Farm shop, between Marholm and Ufford
- All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough
- Nataliia’s Dream restaurant, Lincoln Road, Peterborough
- Mountain Warehouse, High Street, Stamford
- Churches at Helpston, Etton, Baston, Langtoft and Thurlby
Please note HOUF cannot accept clothes or shoes on this occasion – it already has more than enough of these items and will not be able to transport them.