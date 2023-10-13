Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Christmas Campaign has been launched in Peterborough to take desperately needed medical supplies and food to victims of war in Ukraine.

The enterprise is being undertaken by volunteers with Helping Our Ukrainian Friends who are also looking to collect donations for gift boxes for Ukrainian children.

The group hopes to take five vehicles, which will include two ambulances donated by Ambu Kare, to the war-torn country next month.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends meeting in Helpston, top; one of the ambulances to be delivered to Ukraine, and recipients of an earlier donation in Ukraine.

The convoy will leave Peterborough on November 23 and is expected to reach Kyiv on November 28.

Now the group is battling against the clock to secure donations of food, medical supplies, toys and gifts of money an appeal.

Donations of food (tinned goods, rice, pasta, flour and noodles), supplies (paracetamol, vitamins, sanitary products, nappies, torches, battery packs and camping stoves) and decorated shoe boxes for children, filled with toys, puzzles, games, art supplies are sought.

The group is currently raising money to pay for diesel, insurance, ferry costs and to buy essential items for communities on the front line such as chain saws for chopping wood for fuel, gas stoves and torches and tourniquets.

Details of the new campaign were unveiled at a meeting attended by about 100 people, including North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, at John Clare Primary School, in Helpston.

During the meeting there was a live link up with friends of the group in Kyiv and Kharkhiv who outlined the dire situation facing people living in Ukraine.

Organiser Richard Astle said: “Thank you for all the wonderful support you have given us to date.

"We have been amazed at the generosity of our supporters and it is this continued demonstration of support, that helps our Ukrainian friends to keep going under such adversity.”

He said there were many organisations and individuals involved in making the campaign a success, especially law firm Buckles, Cross Keys Homes, Princebuild, Compare the Market, which are the main corporate sponsors.

How can I get help?

People can make donations by clicking here.

Donations can be taken to Granary Café, Willow Brook Farm, Bluebell Pub, Helpston, Bluebell Pub, Maxey, All Saints Church, Park Road, Peterborough, churches at Thurlby, Langtoft and Baston.

Aid delivered so far:

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the group has raised more than £180,000 for projects across Ukraine and has made 10 trips to Poland, two of which went on into Ukraine, and delivered well over 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the UK, plus many more tonnes purchased in Poland.

It has delivered 1500 Gift Boxes for Ukrainian children, 37 generators and supported a charity for people with hearing difficulties in Odesa with donations of battery packs, flashlights and reflective clothing.

It has funded and provided volunteers for three respite camps for Ukrainian families, including this June a camp of 19 families who have lost their father/husband/brother in the conflict.