New ambulances will be in place to help patients across Peterborough and Cambs before Christmas

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust will be rolling out eight new renault ambulances across Peterborough and Cambs before December.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) has announced that dozens of new ambulances will be taking to the road to help patients across our region this winter.

The Trust said 26 older ambulances will be replaced across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough between now and the end of the financial year as part of its wider replacement programme.

Eight of those vehicles – which will be Renaults – will be introduced by December. The remainder will be MAN TGE- based vehicles.

Wayne Lawlor, head of fleet for the Trust explained why the vehicles needed upgrading:

“Our fleet of vehicles are worked hard, seven days and week, covering more than one million miles a month,” he said.

The EEAST is one of the largest ambulance services in the UK, supporting around 6.3 million people living across 7,500 square miles.

Along with Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, the Trust provides essential care for people in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Trust says a total of 40 new Renault Master ambulances will be rolled across the entire service area by December, some of which will replace existing vehicles.

The acquisition of the 40 new vehicles is in addition to the 12 new Renault ambulances EEAST bought last year.

“Our Mercedes ambulances are due to be retired this year,” Mr Lawlor said. “The new Renaults will replace these and our crews and patients will have the benefit of newer ambulances as we go into the worst months of winter.”

The first 20 ambulances have already been delivered and will be on the road soon. The others are planned to be in service by the end of December.

“Our fleet team will be working to replace the ageing Mercedes and early generation FIATS and replace them with the new vehicles in the coming weeks," Mr Lawlor confirmed.

The new ambulances will make up around 10 per cent of the total ambulance fleet. The vehicles will boast new green technology to turn off idling engines, cut fuel use and reduce emissions.

Further vehicles, including Ford Transit and MAN TGE- based vehicles, will be joining the fleet in due course.