The battle to fill the rising number of vacancies at companies across Peterborough is being stepped up by Jobcentre bosses.

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show there are currently 581 vacancies in Peterborough with 1,738 vacancies across the county.

Now officials at Peterborough Jobcentre have outlined measures to help reduce the vacancy figures.

A promotion for a Jobs Fair in Peterborough last this month

Stephen Lankester, district operations manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Jobcentre work coaches play an increasingly important role by supporting businesses fill their vacancies, so helping to grow the economy.

"Helping more people get ready to enter the job market by providing every job seeker with the support that suits their individual needs is a vital part of this.

"We are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies and our work coaches are there to help people to make a positive difference to their lives.”

A number of jobs-related events have been planned for the coming weeks.

A multi-sector Jobs Fair will take place at Peterborough Town Hall on March 28 from 10m to noon.

Employers lined up so far include Peterborough City Council with vacancies at Avon/Brook Street, The British Army, Peterborough-based Brotherhood Protection, which is looking to fill more than five security roles, Farsight Security, recruiting CCTV operatives, Staffline, which is filling factory vacancies and P3 Charity which is taking on support workers.

In addition, Bardwood Support Services wants to find more than 10 recruits to fill positions in retail stores and a group information session has been arranged at the Jobcentre on March 20 with formal interviews expected to result from this event.

Supermarket operator Aldi in Peterborough has more than five vacancies including store assistants, store manager and deputy managers.

Peterborough Jobcentre is running a Sector Based Work Academy to prepare suitable candidates with interviews on March 20 for those who complete the academy.

Army open days are being held at Peterborough Jobcentre to support recruitment for the forces with the next one to take place on March 21.