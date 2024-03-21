New action pledged to help any redundant M&S staff after Peterborough Queensgate store closes
An action plan is being put together to help Marks and Spencer staff made redundant when its Queensgate store closes next month to find new jobs.
It is thought 160 to 200 people are currently employed by M&S at its Queensgate Shopping Centre store, which the retailer has confirmed will shut for good on April 20.
While M&S has vowed to find alternative jobs within the business for as many staff as possible, a number of redundancies are expected to be announced.
Now Peterborough City Council and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow have outlined measures to help any staff who lose their jobs.
A Jobs Fair, a training link with the city’s Jobcentre and ARU Peterborough plus careers support from City College Peterborough are among ideas being developed.
Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq said: “It is very sad if staff are made redundant.
"We are looking at a number of measures to provide help for those that need it.
"These times are never easy and especially during a cost of living crisis.”
A council spokeswoman said: “We will be happy to assist M&S staff affected by the Queensgate closure to find new employment.
“City College Peterborough will be able to support with interviewing skills, CV writing, skills health checks, individual careers appointments and careers/skills mapping and assistance with applying for jobs etc.
"They will also offer training opportunities to reskill and retrain into a different occupation.
“The council has a range of jobs currently available and new jobs are posted each week. Some of these roles are customer service centred and we’d encourage affected staff to look at our jobs page.”
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “I am extremely upset that it has been confirmed that M&S will close its branch in our city centre.
"My thoughts are with staff and everyone affected.
"That is why I have asked the following questions to the leadership of M&S:
"How many people will be made redundant as a result of the closure plans? Is there any opportunity for local people to be employed by the two other branches in Peterborough? What support packages will be put in place for those people who will be made redundant? Will you work with me and the DWP to help people find alternative employment?