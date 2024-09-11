‘MOT’ workshop to be held on September 23

Job seekers aged 50 and above in Peterborough are being urged to take advantage of a new service to help them into work.

City Jobcentre staff are hosting a 50 plus MOT session to help people overcome difficulties that might hinder their search for work.

The move comes as new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions shows the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit rose to 1,715 last month – up 23 per cent on the same month a year ago.

The workshop will take place at the Peterborough Jobcentre in Bridge Street on September 23 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "This is a one-off, voluntary, session for customers to discuss their options for later life, whatever their situation.

"The session explores their plan for later life, to think about work, and money.” It will cover ways to overcome barriers to employment, the benefits to improving earnings and savings potential, retirement planning, job related support, defining the earnings taper, future planning and finance, pension information, employment myth busting and wellbeing.

Mr Lankester said: “Our workshops are very well attended.

"There are various reasons why people find them useful.

"People who may have worked in one sector for many years find themselves unemployed and struggle to get work.

"Affordability is another issue with people having mortgages over a longer number of years or finding they can’t afford to retire.”

The Jobcentre announced in July that it would be holding regular ‘MoTs’ for the over 50s jobseekers for the foreseeable future.