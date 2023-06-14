The building has been described as "re-energised", ready to set up students for success in a modern world.

Peterborough’s Nene Park Academy sixth form facility has just been finished – with state-of-the-art meeting rooms, laptops, iPads, and cafe.

The building – described as a “grown-up space”, with break-out zones and rolling BBC News – will be headed up by Dr Matthew Thorne.

Robin Grover, principal of Nene Park Academy, said: “We’ve created an environment that represents a stepping stone towards the next phase of students’ young adult lives, giving them opportunities to socialise, work or relax in an inspiring and unique space.”

The dowdy rooms have been brightened up to set the students up for life after school.

Sustainability was a key requirement for the refurbishment with architects and contractors asked to create the trust's first net zero building.

The revamped facilities, now feature air source heat pumps for underfloor heating, and the facility can be accessed by students scanning digital ID cards.

“The students like the separation from the younger part of the academy and already I’ve noticed that many of them are carrying themselves in a more professional way, which is great to see,” Dr Thorne added.

When he’s not teaching, Dr Thorne is based at the sixth form centre and is supported by sixth form manager, Miss Jordan, and three assistant heads of sixth form.

The building opened to students in February but the exterior has finally been finished off this month.

“We nurture an open and approachable culture here, where students feel able to come to either myself or Miss Jordan with any worries they have,” he added.

Dr Thorne is now supporting year 13 students with their university applications and coaches students on CVs, mock interviews, personal statements, and career advice.