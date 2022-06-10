The victorious squad.

The academy, which is part of Meridian Trust (formally known as CMAT), has a Post-16 scholarship programme with Peterborough United Foundation.

This means students from Nene Park Academy Sixth Form can access academic, footballing, and career development opportunities with the club.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “We’re thrilled with the performance of our sporting stars at Nene Park Academy – each and every one of the girls has done a fantastic job and made us all so proud.

“To be the first team ever to win the double is such a great achievement and we’re so proud of our students’ enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment – on and off the pitch. Congratulations on a truly special accomplishment.”

A highlight from the season was when the team took on West Bromwich Albion Football Club away from home. The girls needed at least a draw to be in with a chance of winning the league.

Despite trailing 2-1, a moment of magic came in the second half from Piper O’Neill – who scored a superb free-kick to level the score at 2-2.

Chelsea Burr, Captain of the team and Year 13 student at Nene Park Academy, said: “As a team this year, we worked so hard together. From the start of the season until the end, we were all determined to become the league and cup champions in one season, and it was exceptional.”

To celebrate their success, the girls were invited to London’s Wembley Stadium for an awards ceremony where their trophies were presented to them.

Whilst there, they also watched the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town – and had their season’s pictures displayed on the big screen.