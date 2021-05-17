Nature reserves, woodland and pond planned at major Peterborough development

O&H Properties Ltd has submitted a planning application to the city council in relation to the Great Haddon development.

Once completed, the site will contain 5,350 homes, as well as deliver 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities near the A1M and A15.

To progress the plans, O&H has outlined landscaping it intends to bring forward for a section of the site known as Haddon Brook, which is currently farming land adjacent to the A15 London Road (to the east) and Stangroud Lode river (to the north).

Great Haddon

Long Pond is an existing feature within the eastern part of the site.

According to the planning application, the proposals outlined would “provide a green buffer between the existing Stanground Lode River (and Haddon Lake and Orton Pit) and the proposed housing plots”.

The scheme includes the provision of new footpaths and cycleways, seating and picnic areas and new planting, along with a great crested newt pond and wide corridor of accessible open space.

A shared cycle and pedestrian route would link to the existing cycle network via the Greenways to the south and the Green Wheel to the north of Stanground Lode.

A site plan for the proposed landscaping

Additional recreational routes would also be created with secluded areas including benches and seats.