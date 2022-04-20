For those of you who are looking for scrumptious sandwiches and sweet treats, we have compiled a guide on where to go for afternoon tea in Peterborough on National Tea Day.

National Tea Day is an annual day to mark the nation's love for a proper brew. Afterall, it's been Brit's drink of choice for the past two centuries and celebrates our longstanding relationship with the steeped drink.

So, it only seems right that readers should be informed about the best afternoon teas across the city - and the Peterborough Telegraph has complied a list of 16 best places to visit.

Many of the afternoon tea locations were recommended by our readers on this newspaper's Facebook page.

If you have a recommendation for a sweet spot to enjoy cakes and a cuppa, join in the discussion on social media.

1. The Chalkboard Afternoon Tea at The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Homme Nouveau Afternoon Tea at Homme Nouveau in Market Place, Whittlesey. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. At Last Tearooms Afternoon Tea at At Last Tearooms in Church Street, Werrington. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. The Haycock Manor Hotel Afternoon Tea at Prevost at the Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales