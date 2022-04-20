16 places to go for afternoon tea this Easter Weekend, as submitted by our readers.

National Tea Day: 16 of the best places for afternoon tea - recommended by Peterborough Telegraph readers

Maybe a slice of sponge cake and a proper brew might tickle your fancy today as the nation celebrates all things tea-related

By Adam Barker
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:28 pm

For those of you who are looking for scrumptious sandwiches and sweet treats, we have compiled a guide on where to go for afternoon tea in Peterborough on National Tea Day.

National Tea Day is an annual day to mark the nation's love for a proper brew. Afterall, it's been Brit's drink of choice for the past two centuries and celebrates our longstanding relationship with the steeped drink.

So, it only seems right that readers should be informed about the best afternoon teas across the city - and the Peterborough Telegraph has complied a list of 16 best places to visit.

Many of the afternoon tea locations were recommended by our readers on this newspaper's Facebook page.

If you have a recommendation for a sweet spot to enjoy cakes and a cuppa, join in the discussion on social media.

1. The Chalkboard

Afternoon Tea at The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Homme Nouveau

Afternoon Tea at Homme Nouveau in Market Place, Whittlesey.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. At Last Tearooms

Afternoon Tea at At Last Tearooms in Church Street, Werrington.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. The Haycock Manor Hotel

Afternoon Tea at Prevost at the Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Peterborough TelegraphPeterboroughFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4