Thousands of people are expected to visit the final National Motorhome and Campervan show at the East of England Showground next month – ending a three decades old tradition.

The show, which began in 1991, will run for the final time at the Showground from April 21 to April 23.

A spokesperson for organisers Warners Shows said that in keeping with tradition, visitors would find more than 40 motorhome and campervan dealers showcasing hundreds of new and used vehicles for sale as well as 200 plus outdoor leisure accessory stands.

The Motorhome Show at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

"Whether you’re a complete newbie with a huge list of questions or a seasoned pro looking for travel inspiration, there is always more to learn.”

The advice centre will host a timetable of free talks from various industry experts covering topics such as buying a motorhome or campervan, touring Europe, living in a van full time, how to plan a tour of the NC500 – the 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland - cooking on the road, solo female travelling, camping off grid and travelling with pets.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club will also be offering free manoeuvring courses for those after a confidence boost.

For those who already own a camper, the show offers four nights of entertainment and there is a ticket only performance from Björn Again, Brian Conley & Complete Madness on Saturday evening.

The Motorhome show is ending because multi-million pound leisure and housing plans drawn up by the site owners AEPG mean there will no longer be enough space for large scale visitor attractions.

Sally Dodds, head of events, said: “We always knew this time would come, but we are saddened it’s finally happening.

“Over the 30 plus years, we’ve had heatwaves, horrendous rain, the pandemic, last minute line-up changes, all sorts, but most of all we’ve had a lot of fun.