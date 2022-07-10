Woodgreen Pets Charity is calling for people to register their interest in adopting newborn kittens.

The Cambridgeshire-based pets charity launched its 'Moggy Midwives' campaign last month – where volunteers can foster pregnant cats in the charity’s care, welcoming them into their homes to look after them during their pregnancies.

Volunteers are expected to settle their fostered cat into their home, supporting them through labour and looking after their kittens until they are around nine weeks old and ready to be rehomed.

The process is completely free, with full training and all supplies provided by the charity.

Woodgreen now hopes people will register their interest in adopting the kittens.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of images of fostered pregnant cats and their kittens.

