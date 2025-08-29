Mystery FTSE 250 company agrees lease on industrial premises at Yaxley

A leading company is poised to move into newly built industrial premises near Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mystery FTSE company is understood to be expanding its operations with the move to a new industrial development near Peterborough.

The business has agreed to lease a 1,740 square feet unit at 7 Razorbill Court, on Harrier Way at the growing Eagle Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease agreement has been overseen by commercial property specialists Eddisons, based in Peterborough.

The new home in Yaxley, Peterborough, for a leading UK company./

A spokesperson for Eddisons said: “The unit at 7 Razorbill Court on Harrier Way has been let to a FTSE 250 company.

"We are not able to disclose the company’s identity."

However, Gavin Hynes, regional managing director at Eddisons, said: “The company is expanding its operation within the Peterborough area with this additional unit.”

Being a FTSE 250 company is regarded as an prestigious achievement and places the business among some of the strongest performers and the largest publicly trading companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the sixth deal at Eagle Business Park that Eddisons has confirmed since the start of the summer - five of which have been lettings and one a sale to an owner occupier.

And earlier this year a light industrial manufacturer agreed to buy the freehold of an 18,000 square feet warehouse and offices on the second phase of Enterprise Park, in a move expected to create about 100 jobs.

Mr Hynes said: “Enterprise Park builds on the success of Eagle Business Park which pioneered this modern chapter of commercial development in Yaxley.

“Over the past 15 years, a new commercial district has been created there and ongoing developments, such as Enterprise Park, help boost the profile of Peterborough as a vibrant, industrial location attracting both indigenous businesses and those from further afield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enterprise Park is a 12-acre commercial development that fronts on to the Broadway in Yaxley and is adjacent to the established Eagle Business Park.

More than 110,000 square feet of industrial units has already been built on the site with further development set to start shortly.

The first occupiers of Enterprise Park were announced in July 2022.