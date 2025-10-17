Muslim cemetery plans near Peterborough recommended for refusal

Proposals for a Muslim cemetery near Peterborough have been recommended for refusal by city council planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed cemetery, which would include 8,488 burial plots, a ceremony building, maintenance building and 64-space car park, would be located on agricultural land south of Old Peterborough Road in Sutton.

Applicant Sageer Mohammed of the Green Meadows group submitted plans for the site to Peterborough City Council in November 2024 and they will go before the authority’s planning committee on Tuesday, October 21, where members will be recommended to turn them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castor, Ailsworth and Sutton parish councils were among the interested parties that objected to the plans, as well as city councillor Gavin Elsey, the Peterborough Civic Society and 192 local residents.

The proposed Green Meadows Cemetery in Sutton Photo: Green Meadows

The Sutton Neighbourhood Plan Contents Group wrote: “The proposed cemetery development offers no benefit to Sutton and faces widespread local opposition. It would cause substantial harm to the landscape and visual character of the village, especially the valued rural setting.”

Despite the strong opposition, the plans also received 407 comments in support from residents, including Cllr Raja Sabeel Ahmed who said the cemetery would address the “growing needs” of the Muslim community.

“A designated burial space would ensure that Islamic traditions, which emphasize swift and proper burial rites, are respected and upheld,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the reasons for objection from residents included questioning the need for a new burial site, loss of agricultural land, impact on the rural area and claims of a Muslim-only cemetery being non-inclusive.

Those in support of the cemetery claimed the site would address growing demand, support inclusive burial practices for all faiths and reflect core British values of tolerance, mutual respect, and freedom of belief.

A statement on behalf of the Imams of Peterborough said: “It is essential for the Muslim community to have its own private cemetery. This would allow the fulfilment of religious obligations and follow customs and traditions when it comes to burial.”

City council planners noted that the Bereavement Services Team identified a shortfall of burial plots in the medium term, but ultimately deemed that the provision of over 300 years would be “disproportionately large” and there would be an “unjustified” loss of agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report to go before the planning committee adds: “With regard to the localised visual impacts of the proposal and the impact on the wider landscape character, it is considered that the formal and gridded form of the burial ground would be inadequately addressed by landscaping, and would result in an incongruent form of development, out of character with the rural and agricultural views currently afforded from Old Peterborough Road.”

The planning committee meeting will take place at Sand Martin House in Peterborough.