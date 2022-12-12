Billy Idol, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones are all headliners at next years Cambridge Club Festival.

The Cambridge Club Festival is back for summer 2023 – with music from a star-studded feel-good line-up, featuring Lionel Richie, Grace Jones and Kool & The Gang.

The three-day weekend festival of music, art and culture is running from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11 at Childerley Orchard, in Cambridge.

Eighties icon Grace Jones will open the festival on the main stage, before four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie gets festival goers dancing All Night Long with his catalogue of anthems.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2023

Kool & The Gang will bring a mood of celebration and dancefloor classics to the festival field, with performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and a special guest appearance from Billy Ocean – the best-selling Black British male artist of all time.

Other acts include scene-leading DJs from through the decades, pop-rock hits from Anastacia, and R&B performer Lemar.

The Cambridge Club has established itself as one of the fastest growing festivals in the UK, according to organisers.

Founded on a ‘passion for feel-good tunes and dancing’, the weekend event brings together friends and family of all ages to share in music, arts and culture.

This year, the festival will see an expansion of its camping facilities – from pre-pitched and glamping, to a bring-your-tent and more space for campervans.

The new and enlarged orchard – the centrepiece of the site – will house three stages: Discovery Den, Imagination Station and Auditorium of Intrigue.

The Discovery Den will be a dance music hub between the trees, with leading DJs spinning from day into night.

The Imagination Station – the festival’s expanded family entertainment and children’s activities area – will see CBBC legends Dick & Dom take the stage as well as more for children and families to enjoy.

The Auditorium of Intrigue will host a hilarious line-up of comedy stars and thought-provoking discussion panels, with acts including Irish comedian Ed Byrne.

There will also be Bongo’s Bingo and a whole host of entertainment and fun for all the family across the weekend.