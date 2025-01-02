Mural pays tribute to Peterborough photographer and videographer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mitch Brewster was a well known photographer and videographer in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new mural has been created in Peterborough to pay tribute to a much-loved photographer and videographer.

Street artists Nathan Murdoch and Dan Wright have transformed old hoardings on Bright Street as a tribute to Mitch Brewster (32), following his recent passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch was freelance photographer and videographer known for documenting culture, sub culture, music and art in the city over the past decade.

The mural for Mitch on Bright Street.

He was also well known to many as the the resident photographer for Edward’s, Flares & Red Room as well as for Mixology, who organise a large number of music events in the city.

Mitch had range of interests including poetry, philosophy, skating and music from across the spectrum.

Among his proudest achievements was photographing hip-hop and electronic festival Boom Bap, where he got to photograph music idols of his including Ocean Wisdom and Dirty Dike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By his friends, Mitch has been described as ‘dynamic’ and ‘vibrant character’ who was friends with so many people.

Sophie Graves, a best friend of Mitch for many years, had paid tribute, she said: “He was a really vibrant character, a joker but he was so clever and wise as well. He was so dynamic in who he was. He was the life of the party. You could know him from his poetry, his spiritual side, his music, his photography or his skating.

“He was a great friend to so many. He could talk about anything and create conversations about nothing and it be so interesting.

He has been my best friend for eight years. He was always someone that could make me laugh, he was such an upfront and there for me friend. We’ve been through a lot of fun times and serious times together and he was always someone to uplift a room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was just so kind and humble, he didn’t know how beautiful or how clever he was.”

Speaking about the artwork, Nathan said: “It was a shock to hear the news. He never would have asked for it but it is nice to think it was something he would have wanted. It has been heartening to see so many people cared about him and thought highly of him.

“He has photographed me many times over the years, mainly through graffiti culture. He was a really nice lad, always smiling and was a pleasure to chat to every time. The loss of his presence will leave a hole in many peoples lives.”

Local music promoter at Strictly Soulful Ant Semeraro added: “Such a talented person has been taken from us far too early. His photography skills were unmatched in our city, definitely the best in the business when it came to capturing music events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was always honoured to have Mitch involved with Strictly Soulful over the years. He will be missed dearly.”

An event in Mitch’s honour will be held at The Peacock pub on March 15 (the closest weekend to Mitch’s birthday). It will be a hip-hop night where a range of Mitch’s art and photos will be described will be displayed.