Mural in honour of popular Peterborough figure Walter Cornelius takes shape

The new mural is being created by well-known local artist Nathan Murdoch from Street Arts Hire Ltd on the rear of the former TK Maxx and Woolworths building on Wentworth Street/Bourges Boulevard.

The mural depicts a number of the Latvian strongman’s quirky feats including pushing a peanut with his nose through Cathedral Square and attempting to fly across the River Nene in homemade wings.

It is said that he left Soviet-occupied Latvia and made it to freedom by swimming the Baltic Sea before settling in Peterborough, living here until his death in 1983.

He was a strongman, a lifeguard at Peterborough Lido, entertainer and local legend whose exploits earned him national attention and a permanent place in the hearts of Peterborians.

The mural will include an excerpt from a poem penned by local writer Toby Wood, simply titled Walter Cornelius.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “I’ve always wanted to create a mural in tribute to Walter, he was a true icon in our city.

Many of us have very fond memories of his kind soul and high jinks. Whether you knew him personally or just heard the tales, Walter left a lasting impression and gave us all something to smile about.

"This mural is a celebration of that legacy, a joyful reminder of the people who make our city extraordinary.”