Munch by Margo feed our friends

Carolina Camargo also known as Margo is the founder of Munch by Margo (MbM), an independent pet food bank based in Peterborough. MbM's aim is to help families who are struggling to feed their pets during the cost of living crisis.

"I wanted to find a way of supporting our pet friends as we all struggle through the cost of living crisis. With us 'Hoomans' having access to soup kitchens, food vouchers, food banks and community fridges I found a gap where our furry family members were being forgotten. Being a pet parent myself, I made it my mission to create a service for fellow pet parents in the local community who are in need of a helping hand. We believe no pet should go hungry or end up in shelters as a result of their parents going through hardship".

There are various ways you can help, by donating pet food to one of their many drop off points scattered around Peterborough. This can be found on their Facebook page (along with regular updates on the work they are doing). Alternatively, you check out their website where there are links to their: Gofundme, PayPal and Amazon wish list.

If you are a business MbM are also seeking sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, helping to grow their services and the families they are able to help. So if you're a business or organisation passionate about their cause and want to help, get in touch.