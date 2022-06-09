International manufacturer Crown Bevcan is to move into a 625,000 square feet manufacturing warehouse, which is to be built on a 30 acre derelict former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, in Woodston.

Now the plans for the facility, drawn up by landowner Trebor Developments, have secured building control approval from Peterborough City Council.

It is an important step for the development as it ensures design and building works will meet legally required standards.

This image shows how the proposed Bevcan manufacturing hub at Delta Park, Woodston, should appear once completed.

Planning approval for the overall development was granted by the council in March

Crown Bevcan says the new aluminium beverage can making facility will be its largest European manufacturing facility.

Work to clear the site is already under way with construction of the warehouse expected to be completed in about a year.

The company says the hub is being built to meet a growing demand in the UK for beverages that are available in cans.

Ashwini Kotwal, president of Crown Bevcan EMEA, said: “Beverage cans are the world’s most sustainable and recycled beverage packaging option and are increasingly preferred by customers and consumers alike.”