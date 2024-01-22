Carlo Broccoli was a respected member of the Italian community in Peterborough.

Popular former Peterborough shop owner and travel agent Carlo Broccoli has passed away at the age of 95.

Carlo was a much-loved member of Peterborough’s Italian community having arrived in the city from Cesena with his wife Edmonda in 1951.

The pair opened the city’s first Italian pasta shop on Fletton High Street in the early 1960s with Edmonda later opening ‘Edmonda’s Boutique’ next door; known locally as the place to go for something special.

Edmonda sadly passed away aged 91 in 2021.

Carlo was also well known for founding travel company Britaly Travel in 1984, which is still operating today under the ownership of his son Daniele, offering trips to Italy.

Carlo came over to Peterborough after the Second World War after seeing an advert in his local newsagent for manual workers required in the city to work for the London Brick Company and stayed for the rest of his life.

After his arrival, he also worked closely with the police as a translator and became a pillar of the Italian community.

He helped to create Columbo, the city’s first Italian football team in 1968.

He was also a renowned member of the Peterborough Operatic Society, frequently showcasing his voice at family get-togethers and even in restaurants. Nessun Dorma and Romagna Mia were his favourites.

Edmonda’s daughter-in-law Susan said: “Carlo recalled having his ‘alien’ passport as a foreigner working in Britain, knowing that if he did anything wrong, it was three stamps in it and you were out! He never even got one stamp!

"He made a fantastic opportunity here and was an exemplary model citizen of the Italians in Peterborough having moved here with nothing and making a wonderful working life and ‘home’.

Carlo passed away quietly on Sunday morning (January 21) just four weeks short of his 96th birthday.

Carlo Broccoli Carlo Broccoli points to a map of Italy.

Carlo Broccoli Carlo and his wife Edmonda Broccoli, who got married for the third time to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary.

Carlo Broccoli Carlo, Edmonda and son Daniele on Peterborough Embankment.