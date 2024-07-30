Much loved Peterborough Dalmatian puppy living new life after suffering cluster seizures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mabel weighed just 4.5kg when she was born – and suffered the seizures when she was just a few weeks old

A much-loved puppy who was suffering from cluster seizures and was seriously ill when she was born now has a "very full life" thanks to the determination of vets at a Cambridge animal hospital.

Young Mabel, a Dalmatian who was only nine weeks old at the time, was rushed to Linnaeus-owned DWR Veterinary Specialists following the bout of seizures after she had been stabilised by her local vet following the bout of seizures..

Mabel’s owner, Paisley Corley from Peterborough, said: “We were worried sick for Mabel as she was so young and tiny, weighing just 4.5kg.

Mabel the Dalmatian puppy from Peterborough is making good progress

“However, the vets and nurses at DWR alleviated all our worries and called us to update us after each scan to explain what the next step was in terms of investigations.”

Beatrice Carletti, a specialist in neurology at DWR, near Six Mile Bottom, near Cambridge, took charge of Mabel’s care, supported by the neurology team and veterinary nurses.

Beatrice said: “Mabel was only nine weeks old when she came to us with her first seizures and she had been suffering a cluster of 10 seizures throughout the night before admission.

“She was diagnosed with idiopathic epilepsy and immediately started on a combination of anti-epileptic medication.

“The very young age and the high number of seizures worried us in terms of long-term prognosis, however, Mabel has responded very well to the anti-seizures medication so far.”

Mabel’s owner, Paisley, added: “Mabel has a very full life, she is able to go to puppy school and has regular play dates with her friends.

“She loves playing with her big brother too who is also a Dalmatian, they play tug-of-war together and loves to nibble his ears, and she continues to be super cuddly.

“It was clear from the moment we arrived at DWR that they had Mabel’s best interests at heart and they worked extremely hard to stabilise her and get to the bottom of what was causing her seizures.”