Plans for a state-of-the-art centre for prehistory located in Peterborough have received the backing of the local MP.

The idea for a new dedicated museum and education facility is the brainchild of palaeontologist Jamie Jordan, who runs Fossils Galore with partner and director Sarah Moore.

Their current site, in High Street, March, acts as a mini museum and lab – but the couple say they are rapidly outgrowing the premises.

The ambitious plans for the centre have impressed MP for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes, who recently met with Jamie to see the important work Fossils Galore are carrying out.

“It was brilliant to meet Jamie Jordan from Fossils Galore in November, and I look forward to seeing everything they achieve,” Mr Pakes said.

“A National Centre for Prehistory would be a welcome addition to the area that would further highlight our great historic past, and I support Jamie in his ambitions. I will certainly explore all avenues to see what support can be offered.”

He added: “Peterborough has a great historic past – you just have to visit places like Flag Fen Archaeology Park to see our rich history.”

Over the years, Fossils Galore has made numerous significant discoveries, including a woolly mammoth tusk, a prehistoric dolphin-like mammal called an ichthyosaur and a 155 million year-old plesiosaur.

One of their biggest discoveries, made under a brick factory in Surrey in 2017, is the skeleton of an Iguanodon named Indie. A large herbivorous dinosaur, Iguanodons were thought to have inhabited parts of England around 152 million years ago.

Since Indie’s discovery, Jamie and Sarah have been working on the fossilised bones in their fish bowl laboratory, believed to be one of the first such laboratories in Europe. The lab allows for members of the public to watch them prepare their prehistoric specimens.

With the iguanadon expected to be up to 6m in length once assembled, work is now underway to locate and fund the new larger site.

The couple said: “We are in need of more space as it is estimated we still have another 5-8 years worth of work to expose all the bones, as well as a back log of other important specimens in need preparation, all of which will be done in full view of the public. With a larger preparation laboratory we will also be able to train up more technicians to work on an ever-expanding collection of specimens discovered in the field.”

Giving an update on the progress, Jamie explained: “At the moment we are still looking for a suitable site in or around Peterborough for sale – but we recently had a meeting with AIM the Association of Independent Museums, and have just completed the paperwork to apply for a grant.

"We are hoping to raise around £2 million in total for the project, through various means. Once we have found a property, we will have a better idea of exactly how much we need.”

Once they have secured a location and completed the centre, the couple say they will work on getting the Iguanadon skeleton exposed and pieced together for display.

"It would certainly be a massive crowd pleaser for Peterborough,” remarks Jamie.

Speaking about new events planned for 2025, he went on: “This year we have an event planned called Iguanadon 200 to mark the 200th year since the first specimen was discovered and named in Hastings in 1825.”

Remains of Fossils Galore’s dinosaur, currently in stone blocks, will be prepared live during the event.

"There will also be blocks of Indie on display for the first time,” added Jamie.

The event, which runs from April 5-19, will also include an Iguanadon hunt for children and adults, and the opportunity to ‘Talk to a Palaeontologist’ - where people can ask Jamie and Sarah questions.

Alongside this will be the opportunity for visitors to purchase souvenirs, the money from which will go towards the proposed centre.

A new month-long exhibition called ‘Glowing Treasures’ is also set to begin on February 1, which will enable visitors to examine various UV-reactive fossils and minerals.

Jamie added: “The main support we are looking for from the public is just coming to visit us. As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely entirely on visitors to keep our doors open.

He added: "We’ve also got lots of educational fossil hunting trips planned for this year, which members of the public can join, looking for various fossils and minerals.”

Various educational trips, including one to Hunstanton on February 7, can be booked via their website.

