MP Sam Carling calls for funding to support Kinship Carers in Peterborough

Kinship carers are people who raise children that are not their biological parent, but instead another relative or close family friend.

Political leaders have called on the Government to prioritise support in Peterborough for Kinship Carers, following last week’s announcement of government funding for a new trial.

In a letter to Children’s Minister Janet Daby MP, members of Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet – alongside local MPs – urged the Department for Education to include Peterborough in the newly announced kinship allowance trial.

Sam Carling MP (North West Cambridgeshire) with Cllr Katy Cole (Peterborough City Council) and Josh MacAlister MP at a recent event celebrating Kinship carers in Parliament

Peterborough faces unique challenges as one of the UK’s fastest-growing communities, with many children in care. Local leaders believe many of these children could thrive within their extended families if kinship carers receive the necessary support, which would also reduce pressures on the foster care system. The additional funding, if Peterborough is made part of the trial, would enable more children to remain within their family networks, helping the council to provide stability and community support for vulnerable children.

In a recent speech welcoming the government’s Budget, Sam Carling, Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire, expressed his support for the new kinship funding, saying, “Kinship carers are family or friends who step in to help support a child when their parents cannot, and they do a tremendous and critical job that too often goes unnoticed. I am pleased to see the Labour Government recognising their contribution, and the greater role that kinship carers can play in our society with the right level of support.”

Peterborough City Council’s Children’s Services department has made significant progress recently, with positive feedback from Ofsted and Department for Education reviews. Council leaders see this as an opportunity to build on these achievements and make Peterborough a “Child-Friendly City.” In doing so, they aim to support more children in kinship care arrangements, reducing the demand for formal care placements and providing children with the security and familiarity of their family environment.

The Kinship care charity also welcomed the Budget announcement, acknowledging it as a critical milestone in recognising the contributions of kinship carers across the country. The charity reiterated its commitment to pushing for financial, practical, and emotional support for kinship carers, stating, “We urge the Department for Education to work at pace to confirm plans for the kinship allowance trial so that kinship carers across England can understand how it might impact them.”