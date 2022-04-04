The popular attraction opened for the first time this year on Saturday - and the chilly spring weather meant there was a small but keen crowd going for their first outdoor swim of the year.
One of the first to take the plunge was Peterborough MP Paul Bristow - who was pushed into the pool by former Mayor of Peterborough John Peach.
The Lido will now be open throughout the spring and summer - with some early morning spots open.
Later in the season, opening hours will be extended.
For more information, or to book a session, visit https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido/