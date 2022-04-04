The popular attraction opened for the first time this year on Saturday - and the chilly spring weather meant there was a small but keen crowd going for their first outdoor swim of the year.

One of the first to take the plunge was Peterborough MP Paul Bristow - who was pushed into the pool by former Mayor of Peterborough John Peach.

The Lido will now be open throughout the spring and summer - with some early morning spots open.

Later in the season, opening hours will be extended.

For more information, or to book a session, visit https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido/

1. Peterborough Lido opening 2022 Opening of the Lido - Chris Allen who has been using the pool every year since the 1960's EMN-220204-104120009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Lido opening 2022 Opening of the Lido - some of the swimmers using the pool on the first day. EMN-220204-104132009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Lido opening 2022 Opening of the Lido - some of the swimmers using the pool on the first day. EMN-220204-104143009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Lido opening 2022 Opening of the Lido - FIRST in the pool this season MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow - pushed in by Lido opening day ever-present John Peach EMN-220204-104037009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales