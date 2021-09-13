MP for Peterborough launches Coronavirus Community Champion awards

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

The award will be for people within his constituency of North West Cambridgeshire, which includes large parts of southern Peterborough, and will recognise the efforts of local individuals and organisations where they have supported their community during the pandemic.

Members of the public have until Friday October 1 and have been encouraged to nominate a local individual or organisation worthy of recognition by emailing Mr Vara at [email protected] with the following details:

- Name, address, and contact email of the nominee

- In no more than one hundred words, why the nominee deserves recognition, outlining the actions they have taken to support the local community during the pandemic

- Name, address, and email of the nominator

Mr Vara said:“I am very pleased to launch the Coronavirus Community Champion Awards in my constituency of North West Cambridgeshire.

“Since the start of the pandemic I have seen incredible acts of selflessness and kindness across our area. Whether it is individuals volunteering with the local NHS, checking in on elderly neighbours, or community groups organising the delivery of groceries to those unable to travel, we have seen the very best shine through and I am keen to recognise those selfless individuals and groups.”