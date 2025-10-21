MP calls on councillors to show 'resolve' over affordable homes demand for East of England Showground

Planners have today been urged not to cut the amount of affordable homes included in development plans for the East of England Showground

The call comes from North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling ahead of today’s key planning committee meeting that could decide the future of the Showground.

The venue owner, the East of England Agricultural Society, has already announced it will not sign a Section 106 agreement to ease the impact of the development on surrounding communities because if does not offer ‘best value’ for the charity.

Councillors are being recommended by officers to refuse permission for two outline planning applications to build 1,500 homes and a 50 acre leisure village on the Showground.

The East of England Showground

About 30 per cent of the homes should be affordable housing and the S106 involves the contribution of about £20 million to education, healthcare and leisure facilities in and around the development

In a statement today, Mr Carling said that he has written to Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee urging them not to compromise on affordable housing and the need for proper infrastructure in any decision they make today about the proposed development at the East of England Showground.

He said: “These payments, and the affordable housing requirement, are secured through a legal mechanism known as a Section 106 (S106) agreement.

"According to Planning Committee papers, the East of England Agricultural Society started to dispute the requirements in the draft agreement drawn up by the council after the committee decisions to grant planning permission, despite the other original development partner – AEPG – agreeing to these requirements.”

He said: “I am extremely disappointed that one of the applicants – the East of England Agricultural Society – is now pushing to reduce the proportion of affordable housing through amendments to the S106 agreement, and furthermore appears to be arguing for reduced payments more broadly to the infrastructure and facilities that the development will require.

“I therefore urge the committee, in whatever decision you make today, to stand firmly by the requirements laid out for 30% affordable housing and sensible developer contributions to infrastructure – across healthcare, education and beyond.

Mr Carling added: "The city council must show resolve, and not give in when promises are walked back upon.”