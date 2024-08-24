MP calls for 'Flag of the Fens' to be added to the official flag register

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The campaign for its official recognition has been ongoing since 2018

A six year-long campaign to have an iconic ‘Flag of the Fens’ officially recognised has received the backing of a Cambridgeshire MP.

The mission for the design to be added to the Flag Register was started by James Bowman in 2018. James, an author and historian from Ely, designed the flag himself.

In the last six years he has received a considerable amount of support from people all over the Fens – from as far south as Cambridge, through Ely, Peterborough, King’s Lynn, Boston, and as far north as Skegness. From businesses endorsing the flag and hanging bunting, to motorists proudly displaying bumper stickers – there has been a lot of positivity for the campaign.

The history of the area is symbolically represented in the design.

And now the Rt Hon Stephen Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire has officially added his backing.

Writing to The Flag Institute, Conservative MP Mr Barclay said: “The people in the Fens feel a deep connection to their surroundings and I’ve seen that several businesses have rallied behind the flag. This design truly embodies their deep sense of identity.”

After going onto describe the intricacies of the carefully thought-out design, he adds: “I fully support the application to get the Flag of the Fens design added to the Flag Register and I very much hope that it is successful.”

James Bowman first designed the flag in 2016 – seeking local backing for it two years later.

James Bowman pictured with the Flag of the Fens shortly after giving a talk to Whittlesey WI.

"There has been a huge amount of support for it, which really took me by surprise,” he said. "I am delighted about Steve Barclay's support. We are just beginning to approach other MPs and councils. East Cambs District Council have already backed the campaign.”

The history of the area is symbolically represented in the flag’s colourful design – including its agricultural success and drainage schemes. The ‘Fen Tiger’ design derives from the sometimes violent opposition of the local population to the drainage schemes of the 16th and 17th centuries.

James adds: “The design of the flag features a heraldic tiger placed in a central field of yellow, representing agricultural prosperity. The blue outer fields represent the region’s natural and manmade waterways.”

He added: “The flag is strictly apolitical, so I hope no one will be offended that the MP who has kindly offered his support for it belongs to one party rather than another. Keeping out of the political fray is really important for the flag campaign.”

For more on the campaign, visit the ‘Flag of the Fens’ Facebook group.