Jobcentre staff in Peterborough are getting prepared to help workers made redundant by the collapse of Ideal World TV.

Individual support is being promised by the Jobcentre after 275 people were told their jobs had gone when the TV shopping and online shopping service went into administration yesterday (July 6) following four days of uncertainty during which its services had been taken off-air.

Workers, who were informed of the company’s collapse at a meeting at the studios and warehouse in Newark Road, told the Peterborough Telegraph that they were only being paid up to yesterday and faced an anxious time with mortgages, rent and other bills still to pay.

Staff are told of the closure of Ideal World in Peterborough

A spokesperson for the Department of Work Pensions said: “The Peterborough Jobcentre Employer Adviser Team has briefed jobcentre staff to ensure they are aware of the situation with Ideal World.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “It is very distressing to hear that Ideal World TV has gone into administration and that the 275-storng staff now face redundancy.

"Peterborough remains a small city in many ways where everyone knows one another.

"Chance are most will know someone affected by this. My immediate priority is the employees impacted by the administration.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow says a jobs fair could be held to help those made redundant by the collapse of the city's Ideal World.

"An option might be a jobs fair for affected staff, which I will discuss with Peterborough City Council, administrators and the Jobcentre.

“My office and I are on hand to support anyone affected by this.”

"Work coaches will identify any new claims from the former Ideal World workers to provide them with individual support.”

Michael Lennon and James Saunders were appointed as Joint Administrators of Ideal World Limited on July 5.

Mr Lennon, managing director of Restructuring, Kroll, said: “Over the last few years, the Direct Response TV (DRTV) sector globally has suffered a decline in viewer and customer numbers as consumer spending habits changed.