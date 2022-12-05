The service was held in memory of Windsor Webb and seven other 207 Lancaster Bomber Squadron airman who went missing in action in 1942

A memorial service has been held to formally honour the sacrifice of an RAF serviceman from Peterborough on the 80th anniversary of his disappearance.

Windsor Francis Richard Webb, who was born in 1924 and lived on New Road, was just 18 years old when he went missing in action.

He was on a mission alongside seven other 207 Lancaster Bomber Squadron airman during WWII.

However, after being missing in action for 80 years, the joint efforts of their families and an American research group discovered earlier this year that the aircraft was shot down by a German fighter over the North Sea while on a bombing raid to Germany on November 25, 1942.

The memorial service for Windsor took place at on November 25 at Langar airfield (formerly RAF Langar), in Nottinghamshire – the airfield where the C for Charlie Lancaster Bomber took off from 80 years ago.

"It was an emotional day,” Bill Webb, Windsor’s first cousin once removed, said.

"We were finally able to recognise the crew for what they did and to memorialise them, which we had never been able to do before.”

The service began with a flypast from the current 207 Lancaster Bomber Squadron and a talk about the history of the airfield from historian Nigel Wood, before a formal service conducted by the Squadron’s chaplain Jonathan Stewart in the airfield’s original control tower.

“It gave us all the families a sense of closure,” Bill said. “It still means so much for so many people.

"The day went better than we could’ve ever expected.”

Around 60 people, including families of the men can from the USA and Canada, attended the service, which commenced with the last post, a minutes silence, prayers and the laying of wreathes.

There were representatives from The Kings School and Stamford School – where Windsor went to school – as well as Thames Valley Police, where he served before joining the RAF.

The families were later presented with Bomber Command clasps [medals], which were given to men who served and those who were killed in action.

Memorial service for missing RAF servicemen at Langar airfield, Nottinghamshire, on November 25, 2022

