Tandem was specially adapted to carry coffin

The life of a keen Peterborough cyclist, who was still riding into his nineties, has been celebrated in a fitting style.

Family and friends cycled alongside a specially converted tandem which was used to bring Raymond Pitchford’s coffin to Peterborough Crematorium.

And members of the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club, dressed in cycling gear, formed a Guard of Honour in tribute to Mr Pitchford, who died at the age of 91.

His son Andy Pitchford said: “Dad adored cycling and cycled all his life.

"It didn’t matter what the weather was like, he always preferred to travel by bicycle.

"Even in his last few months, when he was in a care home, he always loved to hear about cycling. I never drove to the care home because he always wanted to hear about how I had cycled to see him, the countryside and the weather.”

He said: “The decision to cycle to his funeral was a bit out of the blue. We were planning the funeral when I suddenly decided I had to cycle to his funeral. The undertakers said they could provide a specially adapted tandem that could carry the coffin.

Family and friends agreed that they would also cycle in the funeral procession as did friends from the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club.

Mr Pitchford’s coffin was brought by hearse to Marholm where it was put on the tandem and ridden the short distance to the crematorium accompanied by mourners.

Raymond Pitchford was born in 1931 and did his National Service in the RAF as a mechanic where he worked on the engines of Wellington bombers.

He later joined the canning company Farrows in Fletton as a mechanic and later on was recruited by engineering giants Perkins where he worked as a mechanic and engine tester before retiring at 63.

He was married for 60 years to Janet, who passed away six years ago.

Andrew said: “Her passing left him feeling lonely as he would cycle 10 miles a day and enjoyed just being outside.”

He regularly enjoyed trips to France to watched the Tour de France cycling challenge and was also an avid season-ticker holding Peterborough United fan

Mr Pitchford leaves three children, Andrew, Simon and Samantha and five grandchildren.

