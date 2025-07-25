Motorist thanks East of England ambulance crews for saving her life after heart attack while driving

A motorist who had a heart attack while driving and crashed into a lamppost has thanked ambulance crews for saving her life.

Hospital theatre technician Allison Dighton, of Warboys, went into full cardiac arrest before the collision on August 13 last year.

Rapid action from the crews from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) rapid response vehicle and ambulance ensured her heart was beating again within 10 minutes.

But observations then showed she had a myocardial infarction.

From left, Luke Taber; Sacha Wilkinson; Linda Dighton (Allison’s mum), Allison Dighton; Chloe Bish.

A MAGPAS critical care paramedic arrived and put Allison into an induced coma so she could be transported to Royal Papworth Hospital, where she had stents fitted.

Allison says she has little recollection of the incidents of that day, and wanted to find out more about what had happened and recently met the crews who saved her life in a reunion at Huntingdon ambulance station.

Allison said: “I needed to have some closure, because I can’t remember anything that happened that day.

"I remember getting up and knowing I had to go out somewhere.

"The next thing I knew, I was waking up from an induced coma in the critical care unit.”

Allison has now made a complete recovery and has returned to her role as theatre sterilisation and decontamination lead at Hinchingbrooke Hospital - where she has worked for more than 38 years.

She said: “It has been a very scary experience, especially not knowing what happened.

"It was lovely to meet all the team.

"I can’t thank everyone involved enough for saving my life that day.

"They are truly incredible people.”

EEAST paramedic Sacha Wilkinson. who was first on the scene, said: “I was working solo in a rapid response vehicle when I got the call.

"I was nearby and was on the scene in a minute and determined that Allison was in peri-arrest.

"Our ambulance arrived quickly and together with paramedic Chloe Bish and emergency care assistant Luke Taber, we got her out of the car.”

Sacha added: “I would urge everyone to learn CPR.

"Less than one in 10 persons whose heart stops outside of a hospital will make the kind of full recovery Allison has.

"But, if a relative or loved one goes into cardiac arrest in your presence, good CPR in those first minutes makes a huge difference to their chances of survival.”