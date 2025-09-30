Motorcyclist fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:03 BST
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Peterborough

The rider, a man in his 50s, was heading northbound at just before 6pm yesterday (29 September) when he was in collision with a black Hyundai Kona.

Most Popular

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The collision took place on the A15 at Northborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a collision near Peterboroughplaceholder image
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a collision near Peterborough

The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old man from Market Deeping, near Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information, including any relevant dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Denim or crime reference 35/74265/25.

Alternatively, call 101 if you do not have internet access.

Related topics:PeterboroughHyundaiCambridgeMarket DeepingPolice
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice