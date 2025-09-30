Motorcyclist fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Peterborough

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision near Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider, a man in his 50s, was heading northbound at just before 6pm yesterday (29 September) when he was in collision with a black Hyundai Kona.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The collision took place on the A15 at Northborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a collision near Peterborough

The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old man from Market Deeping, near Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information, including any relevant dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Denim or crime reference 35/74265/25.

Alternatively, call 101 if you do not have internet access.