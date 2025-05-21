Motorcycle rider seriously injured following two-vehicle road collision near Peterborough

By Gemma Gadd
Published 21st May 2025, 10:43 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers investigating a serious road collision between a motorcycle and a car near Peterborough are appealing for witnesses.

The crash happened on the B660 Winwick Road, just outside Great Gidding, at about 6.45am yesterday (20 May).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A black VW Jetta heading towards Winwick was in collision on a bend with a black Triumph Scrambler motorbike heading in the opposite direction.

Road Policing News. Stock image

“A 60-year-old man riding the motorbike was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

“A 41-year-old man from Peterborough who was driving the VW Jetta, was not injured in the crash.

"He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on police bail.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or the vehicles involved leading up to the collision, should contact a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit online quoting incident 55 of 20 May. Alternatively call 101.

