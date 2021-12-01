Most Stagecoach East bus passengers in Peterborough to see New Year fares cut or remaining the same.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East.

Bus operator Stagecoach East says it has simplified fares and tickets in a revamp of its systems to meet lifestyle changes wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting on January 4, travellers will be offered various new ticketing options that the operator says will offer more flexible and cost-effective travel.

Stagecoach East bosses say that 92 per cent of customers will pay the same or less for their bus tickets.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, which is part of the national Stagecoach Group, which saw revenues fall to £928.2 million this year down from £1,417.6 million in 2020, said: “We understand that working and travel patterns have changed due to the pandemic, with more people than ever before now working flexible hours.

“We also recognise that complex timetables and ticket types can be confusing and off-putting to customers.

“We have therefore introduced new ticket types to simplify our bus fares and ensure that bus travel is convenient, affordable and straight-forward.

“We’re pleased to announce the new ticket types and to offer 92 per cent of our customers the same or a cheaper priced bus ticket.

“We hope these new fares will make bus travel more convenient for new and existing customers.”

Among the planned changes are the removal of ‘return ticket’ types.

Currently, the best value ticket option for Return ticket customers is the DayRider which provides unlimited travel throughout the day.

The new changes will seen 95 per cent of DayRider tickets reduced in price, so customers will get more travel for their money.

Stagecoach East will also offer the Flexi 5 and Flexi 10 tickets across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The Flexi tickets are bundles of five or 10 DayRider tickets and customers have 12 months to choose which day to use their bus ticket, saving up to 30 per cent on the cost.

A new Youth ticket range is designed to ensure that bus travel is good value for young people. Youth tickets give under 19s and students with valid ID the freedom to travel and stay connected in the area with tickets priced at 33 per cent less than adult ticket equivalents.

Stagecoach will also be simplifying Group ticket types.

There will be two 2 Group ticket options.

The ‘Small Group ticket’ includes one adult and two youths. This ticket is the cost of the adult DayRider plus £2, enabling Youths to travel for just £1 each.

The ‘Large Group ticket’ includes up to five people, of any age. Travelling on a ‘Large Group ticket’ five adults could save 60 per cent.

In addition, the multi-journey ticket zones will be confined to three categories - Town, Plus and East. Each zone will have its own pricing point.